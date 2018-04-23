Shania Twain Singing Words Of Sorry For Saying She'd Have Voted for Donald Trump

In an interview with The Guardian to promote her first album in 15 years the multi-platinum country-pop star, Shania Twain is walking back a statement that she would have voted for U.S. president Donald Trump were she an eligible voter .

The Canadian songstress said to the paper in an interview over the weekend:

"I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want b———t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"

Intended to promote her new album "Now," following the devastating loss of her voice, the interview with the Guardian is standing out for Twain's ruminations on Donald Trump and politics rather than her comeback.

The blowback from fans was swift and Twain took to explaining her remarks to the British news outlet.

In a series of Tweets Twain posted Sunday she said, "I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context."

Her fans and followers took to Twitter and responded emphatically, some saying they will not attend her upcoming tour.

In one of several tweets Twain acknowledges her clumsy observation and said, "My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.

Twain, who is about to begin her first tour after a 15-year hiatus, has recently been recovering from laryngoplasty, an operation to reconstruct the vocal box.

She has largely been silent since her last album in 2002. But, she and now ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange (who was her music partner, producer and writer) made headlines when their divorce centered around Lange's affair with Twain's good friend, which ended their marriage and partnership.

Twain who has sold tens of millions of albums, and is among the bestselling female artists of all time in the U.S. is known for "blasting out woman-empowering anthems and sensitive ballads that consistently climbed the charts and left fans wanting more," according to Taste of Country.

