Macron To Press Trump On Trade And Iran Nuclear Deal David Greene talks about the significance of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the U.S. with former French Ambassador to the U.S., Francois Bujon de L'Estang.

Macron To Press Trump On Trade And Iran Nuclear Deal Macron To Press Trump On Trade And Iran Nuclear Deal Macron To Press Trump On Trade And Iran Nuclear Deal Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks about the significance of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the U.S. with former French Ambassador to the U.S., Francois Bujon de L'Estang. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor