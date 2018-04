Supreme Court Preview: Immigrants' Rights And Notice To Appear The Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a case that could affect thousands of undocumented immigrants. At issue is eligibility for a program that lets some long-term residents avoid deportation.

Audio will be available later today.