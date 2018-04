Police In Tenn. Search For Gunman Who Killed 4 At Waffle House Four people were shot to death Sunday at a Waffle House in Nashville. The toll could have been far higher if a bystander hadn't wrestled the weapon away from the gunman.

Four people were shot to death Sunday at a Waffle House in Nashville. The toll could have been far higher if a bystander hadn't wrestled the weapon away from the gunman.