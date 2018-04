Toronto Police: 10 Killed, 15 Others Injured In Van Attack David Greene talks to Christine Birak, of the CBC, about the man who allegedly killed 10 people on a Toronto sidewalk Monday after plowing a rented van into pedestrians along a 1-mile stretch.

Toronto Police: 10 Killed, 15 Others Injured In Van Attack World Toronto Police: 10 Killed, 15 Others Injured In Van Attack Toronto Police: 10 Killed, 15 Others Injured In Van Attack Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks to Christine Birak, of the CBC, about the man who allegedly killed 10 people on a Toronto sidewalk Monday after plowing a rented van into pedestrians along a 1-mile stretch. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor