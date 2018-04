Parkland Commission Begins Investigation Surrounding Deadly Florida Shooting A commission appointed to investigate the events leading up to and the response to the shooting in Parkland, Fla., began work Tuesday. Among the first areas of focus was the lack of coordination between law enforcement, which hampered their response to the shootings.

Parkland Commission Begins Investigation Surrounding Deadly Florida Shooting

A commission appointed to investigate the events leading up to and the response to the shooting in Parkland, Fla., began work Tuesday. Among the first areas of focus was the lack of coordination between law enforcement, which hampered their response to the shootings.