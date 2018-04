2 Jewish Men Attacked In Berlin Following an attack on two Jewish men in Berlin, one Jewish leader in Germany is calling on men to not wear skullcaps in big cities there to avoid making them targets of violence.

2 Jewish Men Attacked In Berlin Europe 2 Jewish Men Attacked In Berlin 2 Jewish Men Attacked In Berlin Audio will be available later today. Following an attack on two Jewish men in Berlin, one Jewish leader in Germany is calling on men to not wear skullcaps in big cities there to avoid making them targets of violence. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor