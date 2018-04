12-Year-Old Takes Solo Vacation A 12-year-old Australian boy used his parents' credit card to book himself a flight and hotel on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Eventually authorities tracked him down.

12-Year-Old Takes Solo Vacation Strange News 12-Year-Old Takes Solo Vacation 12-Year-Old Takes Solo Vacation Audio will be available later today. A 12-year-old Australian boy used his parents' credit card to book himself a flight and hotel on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Eventually authorities tracked him down. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor