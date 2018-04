'The Process' And The 76ers The Ringer's John Gonzalez talks with NPR's David Greene about the philosophy behind the Philadelphia 76ers' recent success and its architect Sam Hinkie.

'The Process' And The 76ers Sports 'The Process' And The 76ers 'The Process' And The 76ers Audio will be available later today. The Ringer's John Gonzalez talks with NPR's David Greene about the philosophy behind the Philadelphia 76ers' recent success and its architect Sam Hinkie. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor