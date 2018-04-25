NPR Politics There's More To It

CFPB Chief Mick Mulvaney Wants To Shut Public Access To Consumer Complaints Database

Mulvaney said the consumer database of complaints against banks shouldn't be a "Yelp for financial services." He also encouraged lobbyists to contribute to lawmakers to get their voices heard.