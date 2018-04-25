CFPB Chief Mick Mulvaney Wants To Shut Public Access To Consumer Complaints Database
Mulvaney said the consumer database of complaints against banks shouldn't be a "Yelp for financial services." He also encouraged lobbyists to contribute to lawmakers to get their voices heard.
Correction April 25, 2018
A previous version of this headline and Web introduction said Mick Mulvaney wants to get rid of the database of consumer complaints against banks. Mulvaney actually said the database should not be public.