Guilty Verdict In Bill Cosby Trial Effectively Ends Comedian's Career

The end of Bill Cosby's trial also in effect marked the end of his career as a beloved entertainer and cultural icon. NPR looks back at Cosby's work as an entertainment pioneer, and how his growing conservatism and legal troubles have dimmed that luster for many of his admirers.