Accessibility links

Trump's Lawyer Michael Cohen Says He Will Plead The Fifth Regarding Stormy Daniels President's Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he will assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in connection with a lawsuit filed by adult film star Stormy Daniels. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ken White, a former federal prosecutor who now works as a criminal defense attorney, about what it means to take the fifth.
NPR logo

Trump's Lawyer Michael Cohen Says He Will Plead The Fifth Regarding Stormy Daniels

Listen · 4:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/606153363/606153364" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Trump's Lawyer Michael Cohen Says He Will Plead The Fifth Regarding Stormy Daniels

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Trump's Lawyer Michael Cohen Says He Will Plead The Fifth Regarding Stormy Daniels

Trump's Lawyer Michael Cohen Says He Will Plead The Fifth Regarding Stormy Daniels

Listen · 4:03
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/606153363/606153364" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

President's Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he will assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in connection with a lawsuit filed by adult film star Stormy Daniels. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ken White, a former federal prosecutor who now works as a criminal defense attorney, about what it means to take the fifth.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It