Trump's Lawyer Michael Cohen Says He Will Plead The Fifth Regarding Stormy Daniels
Trump's Lawyer Michael Cohen Says He Will Plead The Fifth Regarding Stormy Daniels
President's Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he will assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in connection with a lawsuit filed by adult film star Stormy Daniels. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ken White, a former federal prosecutor who now works as a criminal defense attorney, about what it means to take the fifth.