Though Criminal Investigation Closed, Prince's Heirs Still Hope To Hold Someone Responsible It's been two years since the pop star Prince died of an opioid overdose. Minnesota authorities closed the criminal investigation last week, saying they couldn't figure out who gave Prince the counterfeit pain pills. But the musician's heirs still hope to hold someone responsible.

