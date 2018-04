Ford To Ditch Cars In North America, Focus On Trucks And SUVs Its pioneered the American auto industry with the mass market Model T. Now Ford is gutting its lineup of cars in the North America, saying it will sell only two models in 2020 as it focuses on trucks and SUVs.

