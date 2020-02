Weekly Wrap: "He Is Perfect." Kanye's tweets, Emmanuel Macron's state visit, and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict, plus latest on Facebook and user privacy. From member station KQED in San Francisco, NPR Silicon Valley correspondent Aarti Shahani (@aarti411) and KQED senior editor Tonya Mosley (@TonyaMosley) join Sam to talk about the week that was. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.