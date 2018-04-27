Accessibility links

Tim Ferriss: How Can We Become Comfortable With Discomfort? How can we conquer our fears? Entrepreneur Tim Ferriss says that by taking action, we can train ourselves to accept discomfort, become more resilient, and expand our horizons.
NPR logo

Tim Ferriss: How Can We Become Comfortable With Discomfort?

Listen · 12:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/606078336/606122501" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tim Ferriss: How Can We Become Comfortable With Discomfort?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Tim Ferriss: How Can We Become Comfortable With Discomfort?

Tim Ferriss: How Can We Become Comfortable With Discomfort?

Listen · 12:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/606078336/606122501" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Comfort Zone.

About Tim Ferriss's TED Talk

How can we conquer our fears? Entrepreneur Tim Ferriss says that by taking action, we can train ourselves to accept discomfort, become more resilient, and expand our horizons.

About Tim Ferriss

Tim Ferriss is a public speaker, podcaster, and early-stage tech investor in more than 50 companies.

He is the author of five #1 New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestsellers, including The 4-Hour Workweek and Tools Of Titans. His latest book is Tribe Of Mentors: Short Life Advice From The Best In The World.

His podcast, "The Tim Ferriss Show," has more than 200 million downloads.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.