Ann Morgan: What Can You Learn From Reading The World?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Comfort Zone.

About Ann Morgan's TED Talk

In 2012, Ann Morgan set out to read a book from nearly 200 different countries around the world. She describes how that experience challenged her limits and tested her assumptions.

About Ann Morgan

Ann Morgan is a writer, who also works at the University of Kent as a Royal Literary Fund fellow. She is the author of several books, including The World Between Two Covers: Reading the Globe.

Morgan graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in English literature, and a master's in creative writing at University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich. She also has a postgraduate diploma from the London School of Journalism.