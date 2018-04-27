Accessibility links

Dan Pallotta: How Can We Push Ourselves To Dream Big? Stepping outside of one's comfort zone can happen on different levels. Entrepreneur and humanitarian activist Dan Pallotta says that doing so is not only important for individuals — but for society.
Dan Pallotta: How Can We Push Ourselves To Dream Big?

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Comfort Zone.

About Dan Pallotta's TED Talk

Stepping outside of one's comfort zone can happen on different levels. Entrepreneur and humanitarian activist Dan Pallotta says that doing so is not only important for individuals — but for society.

About Dan Pallotta

Dan Pallotta is the founder of Pallotta TeamWorks, which created the multi-day, four-figure pledge minimum charitable fundraising event category.

The company created the AIDSRides, the AIDS Vaccine Rides, the African AIDS Trek, the original Breast Cancer 3-Day walks, and the original Out of the Darkness suicide prevention overnight event.

Pallotta is also the author of Uncharitable, Charity Case, and When Your Moment Comes. He is a graduate of Harvard University.

