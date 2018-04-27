Golfer Removes His Pants (For A Legitimate Reason)

Golfer Justin Rose was playing at a golf tournament in Louisiana and his ball went into the water. He took off his pants and shoes and stepped into the water to hit it out.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Generally, it's not a good idea to remove your pants at a sporting event. But Justin Rose had his reasons. The pro golfer was playing at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans when his ball landed in shallow water. You may try to hit a ball out of the water. And he did after removing his shoes, socks and pants. With one bare foot out of the water and one foot in, he then took a swing. The ball emerged from the splash and landed right on the green. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

