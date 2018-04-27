Accessibility links

Group Of Central Americans Seeking Asylum Reach U.S.-Mexico Border A much diminished group of 200 to 300 asylum seekers are straggling into Tijuana, with the bulk arriving Friday. On Sunday, they plan to approach and cross the U.S. border and ask for asylum. The Justice Department has directed U.S. Attorneys to "take immediate action" to send judges and prosecutors to the border to adjudicate cases quickly.
Heard on All Things Considered

Jean Guerrero

