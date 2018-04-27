BONUS: Leave A Message Invisibilia BONUS: Leave A Message BONUS: Leave A Message Listen · 11:35 11:35 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/647113096/647115739" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> NPR subscribe to Invisibilia podcast NPR One Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Pocket Casts Spotify RSS link Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email September 14, 20188:10 AM ET Heard on Invisibilia Why would you leave a message when you can just send a text? Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email