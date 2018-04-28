Accessibility links

Not My Job: We Quiz H. Jon Benjamin, Voice Of 'Archer,' On Archery If you've noticed that Sterling Archer of the animated Bond parody Archer and Bob Belcher of the animated family sitcom Bob's Burgers sound oddly alike that's because Benjamin is behind them both.
Not My Job: We Quiz H. Jon Benjamin, Voice Of 'Archer,' On Archery

Listen · 10:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/606375682/606756145" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
H. Jon Benjamin participates in an Archer panel discussion at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 18, 2015.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
If you've ever noticed that Sterling Archer of the animated Bond parody Archer and Bob Belcher of the animated family sitcom Bob's Burgers sound oddly alike that's because actor and comedian H. Jon Benjamin is behind them both. He's written a new memoir (or, as he calls it, an "attempted memoir") titled Failure Is an Option.

We've invited Benjamin to play a game called "THWACK! Bullseye!" Three questions about archery.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

