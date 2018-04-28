Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Brian Babylon, Paula Poundstone and Negin Farsad. And here again - your host, at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill appoints a new head of the department of limerick affairs. It's Dr. Rhymie (ph) Jackson.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's the listener limerick challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-triple 8-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. But right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news.

Paula, a new restaurant has opened here in Chicago. We're very proud. It features a number of dishes from dozens of countries around the world. What is this restaurant called?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Ah, McDonald's.

SAGAL: It is in fact called McDonald's.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: You're exactly correct. As you may know, McDonald's is based here in Chicago. This is where headquarters is. They just opened a new big headquarters building not far from here. And they included a restaurant which features a rotating menu of McDonald's dishes from restaurants around the world. It is a great way to experience what it's like to just hate yourself in a different country.

(LAUGHTER)

BRIAN BABYLON: You know what? Can I - can someone send a message to the McDonald's in the Europe? Have you ever been in Milan and been looking for a strawberry sundae at every McDonald's and find that they don't serve strawberry sundaes nowhere?

SAGAL: No, Brian.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: I mean, that's what they need to focus on. Forget all this fancy-pants, global-restaurant stuff. Fix the stuff that people care about.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: Why isn't the ice cream machine working? Where are the apple pies? Why is this cheeseburger like semen hard and not soft.

POUNDSTONE: You know, I'm surprised that you weren't the one adult that they let speak at the March For Our Lives event...

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: No, I was there.

POUNDSTONE: ...Because you have got some pressing concerns here.

BABYLON: No, understand this. Understand this.

NEGIN FARSAD: When I was in India, they had...

POUNDSTONE: Who am I on the panel with?

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: I mean, we're just world travelers, but it's not a big deal.

POUNDSTONE: Geez. Honestly, I was in Peoria last week.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: You've been to India. You've been to Milan - no.

FARSAD: Well, in India, you can get a McMutton (ph) burger because the cow burgers are sacred, and they don't do them.

SAGAL: Yeah, I know. It's very exciting. So presumably, you'd be able to get one of those at this McDonald's sometime soon. They have a spicy chicken sandwich from Hong Kong. They have a Canadian-inspired pasta salad.

FARSAD: What?

SAGAL: That's what they like in Canada.

FARSAD: That doesn't make sense.

SAGAL: And they have a version of the Happy Meal from France called the what is happiness meal.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: You know, what's really sad?

SAGAL: What, Paula?

POUNDSTONE: The next time that I'm on with Brian and Negin, I will have gone to that McDonald's just so that I can seem as worldly.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yes. Paula, The Wall Street Journal reports that the city of San Francisco is being, quote, "terrorized by a new kind of commuter." Hundreds of people using what to get to work?

POUNDSTONE: Electric scooters.

SAGAL: Exactly, right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: These little motorized scooters - adult scooter riders or, as they're known in many cities, jackasses...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...are taking over the streets and sidewalks of San Francisco. A number of these new startups are just putting out these electric scooters on the sidewalk you can rent with your phone - finally serving the many people who are just not quite hip enough to pull off riding a Segway.

BABYLON: So I'm thinking even around your house in Santa Monica, Venice Beach, they have them. They were protesting because the people just drop them off and walk away in the middle of the sidewalk.

SAGAL: Yeah, that's what they do.

BABYLON: The Birds or whatever - like the Bird scooter.

SAGAL: Yeah, the idea is that you ride it where you want to go, and then you lock it. And you just leave it there until someone else finds it and rides it away.

BABYLON: Oh, I've seen them literally everywhere. I've seen them in trees. People just leave them in the middle of the street. The worst thing I saw one of those was near Venice. And I saw these two people, and they were trying to ride it while eating an ice cream cone. And it wasn't working. And they just tried for like two blocks. I was like, you look so stupid, and you're about to crash.

POUNDSTONE: Let me ask you this though, Brian. Which Venice?

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: It was the make-America-great-again Venice.

FARSAD: Can I say though that in India, I literally saw...

POUNDSTONE: Ay, ay, ay.

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: It was like a family of four on a scooter.

SAGAL: Really?

FARSAD: Absolutely. You see it all the time.

SAGAL: Just one scooter?

FARSAD: One scooter, family of four, eating McMuttons.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SCOOT SCOOT")

LIL BOOM: (Rapping) Scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, swag, scoot, dropbox, scoot, get ya, scoot.

