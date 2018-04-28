Prediction

Our panelists predict what will be the royal baby's first words.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the royal baby's first words? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: (Imitating British accent) Mummy, what does poverty mean?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: Gaga, goo-goo (ph) - "Downton Abbey."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: (Imitating British accent) Mother dear, may I have a pull on the royal breast?

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Negin Farsad, Brian Babylon and Paula Poundstone. Thanks, all of you, for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in Austin, Texas.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.