Explaining The Possible Changes To Public Housing People who receive federal housing subsidies might be required to pay more of their rent. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Tracy Jones of Atlanta's Housing Authority for her reaction.

Explaining The Possible Changes To Public Housing National Explaining The Possible Changes To Public Housing Explaining The Possible Changes To Public Housing Audio will be available later today. People who receive federal housing subsidies might be required to pay more of their rent. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Tracy Jones of Atlanta's Housing Authority for her reaction. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor