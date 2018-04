North Korea's Pledges Are Easier Said Than Done The leaders of North and South Korea met for a historic summit Friday. NPR's Scott Simon discusses the meeting with Frank Aum, a North Korea expert with the United States Institute of Peace.

North Korea's Pledges Are Easier Said Than Done Asia North Korea's Pledges Are Easier Said Than Done North Korea's Pledges Are Easier Said Than Done Audio will be available later today. The leaders of North and South Korea met for a historic summit Friday. NPR's Scott Simon discusses the meeting with Frank Aum, a North Korea expert with the United States Institute of Peace. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor