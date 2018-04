Chicago's New Trauma Center A new trauma center is opening in Chicago — the first time in 27 years the city's South Side will have a Level 1 adult trauma center. But there's resentment it's taken so long.

Chicago's New Trauma Center National Chicago's New Trauma Center Chicago's New Trauma Center Audio will be available later today. A new trauma center is opening in Chicago — the first time in 27 years the city's South Side will have a Level 1 adult trauma center. But there's resentment it's taken so long. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor