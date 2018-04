Peace And Justice Memorial Seeks To Make Horror Of Lynching Understood A new memorial in Montgomery, Ala., remembers the thousands of African-Americans who were lynched. NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, the nonprofit organization behind the memorial.

A new memorial in Montgomery, Ala., remembers the thousands of African-Americans who were lynched. NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, the nonprofit organization behind the memorial.