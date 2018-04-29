Sunday Puzzle: The Same, But Different

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a made-up two-word phrase. The first word has 7 letters. Drop the first and last letters and you'll get a 5-letter word that completes the phrase.

Example: Coffee drink with less zing —> FLATTER LATTE

1. Investigating Batman's sidekick

2. Scheduling a course on Caesar's language

3. Opposed to profits

4. Autumn bloom along the Atlantic coast

5. Supervise poetry

6. Quick TV excerpts of solar and lunar events

7. Uneasy feeling for a rapper

8. Percentage of grand speeches

9. Colorfully patterned walkway

10. Spy who's dressed in purplish red

11. Happening between the sixth and the eighth

12. Most noticeable extraterrestrial

13. Neighborhoods around China and Japan (note: 7-letter part is two words)

14. Listened to too much "Aida," "La Traviata," and "Rigoletto"

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Dan Ezekiel of Ann Arbor, Mich. Take the name of a famous film director. Drop the first letter of this person's first name and you'll name a fish. Read the last name backward and you'll name another fish. What film director is it?

Challenge answer: Spike Lee —> pike, eel

Winner: Monica Jerminario of Hudson, N.Y.

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Ray Hamel of Madison, Wis. Ray writes the weekly News Quiz for Slate magazine. Name a famous player in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Take a letter out of the last name and move it into the first name. The result will name something you might see at a concert. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, May 3 at 3 p.m. ET.