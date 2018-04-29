Caravan Of Central American Migrants Seeking Asylum Hope To Cross Border

Hundreds of asylum seekers are in Tijuana, Mexico, hoping to cross the border into San Diego. This is despite President Trump's order to Department of Homeland Security to "stop the caravan."

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Now to the U.S.-Mexico border, where hundreds of people from Central America have gathered in hopes of crossing into the U.S. Many say they are fleeing from violence in Honduras and El Salvador and hope to present themselves to U.S. officials to ask for asylum. The so-called migrant caravan has attracted much media attention and the hostility of President Trump. U.S. officials say they will prosecute anyone who makes a false claim. NPR's Carrie Kahn is in Tijuana, Mexico, and she's with us now. Carrie, thanks so much for joining us.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Thanks for having me.

MARTIN: Now you're there with the caravan. We understand that the San Diego border crossing is already full. Is that what you're seeing?

KAHN: That's what they're saying. They just sent out a press release. We're a few blocks away from the actual port of entry, but that's what they're saying, that they have reached capacity of dealing with people that are coming across without documentation. But that doesn't seem to deter the members of the caravan here who are lined up in two lines, a very impressive line, long - that women, children at the front of the line. I can't even see the end of the line. They say that there are 200 people that are ready to march to the port of entry right now and try and ask for political asylum.

MARTIN: So what happens now? Are people going to stay there? Are they going to turn around? Are they going to try again tomorrow?

KAHN: I think they're going to make a symbolic gesture right now. But if the port of entry is unable to take them, they don't have the capacity, they're going to have to stay here in Mexico. And that's what a lot of people are going to do anyway. What we're seeing right now is a gathering of about 200 people, but they say there are more participants in the caravan that are not going to be asking for political asylum in the U.S. and will stay behind in Mexico, possibly ask for refugee status or asylum here. And others may try to cross illegally.

MARTIN: Now, you've been there all day. And you've spoken to a number of people. What have these people told you about why they're seeking asylum?

KAHN: There's a lot of different stories. But a lot of people here are - on the caravan have come from Honduras, where they say they're fleeing political violence and political instability that has engulfed the country they say since the controversial election - presidential elections last November. They also say they are fleeing gang violence. El Salvador and Honduras are the most-violent places in the hemisphere and quite possibly in the world, not - those countries that are not at war. I've talked to people from El Salvador that just have harrowing stories about the gang violence and extortion and the threats unless they do certain things, participate with the gangs, protect them, give them cover or be a member of the gang that they're going to - they were threatened to be killed. That was one woman I spoke with, and she's here on her own with her 6-year-old child.

MARTIN: What did she tell you? Just very - you have about a minute and a half. So what did she say?

KAHN: Exactly that, that she was - the gang was threatening her. They were forcing her to join the gang. They wanted her to be what we call an outlook hawk. And they wanted her to go to a place before they were ready to kill somebody and prepare the person, make sure that they were there and tell them the circumstances of that person so that they could go in and kill them. She said she wanted nothing to do with that, and she fled. And she fled with her 6-year-old daughter. And she's here right now, too.

MARTIN: So before we let you go, Carrie, what are U.S. officials saying about this group of migrants wanting to ask for asylum? The Trump administration has been following the movements of the caravan. They've made that clear. And they've been saying that anybody making a false claim or entering the U.S. illegally will be prosecuted. Has that message gotten through? What else are you hearing?

KAHN: That news has gotten through. A lot of people are aware of Trump's tweets and also the statements by the Department of Homeland Security secretary. They're well aware. And they have been counseled, and they have had sessions with U.S. immigration lawyers who came down here the last two days to spend time with them and tell them about the process for asking for asylum. Some of the people I said - that I spoke to said, you know, we're not going to lie. We're going to tell the truth. We have a valid claim, and they felt like they do. And right now, there are about 200 people lined up that feel like they have a valid claim to ask for asylum in the United States.

MARTIN: That's NPR's Carrie Kahn in Tijuana. Carrie, thank you.

KAHN: You're welcome.

