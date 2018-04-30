Accessibility links

Closing Arguments Heard In DOJ's Lawsuit To Block Potential AT&T, Time Warner Deal Closing arguments in the Department of Justice's lawsuit to block AT&T from buying Time Warner were heard Monday. The trial marks the first time in 40 years the Justice Department has sued to block a merger between companies in different lines of business. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Wall Street Journal telecom reporter Drew FitzGerald.
Closing Arguments Heard In DOJ's Lawsuit To Block Potential AT&T, Time Warner Deal

