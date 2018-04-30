Closing Arguments Heard In DOJ's Lawsuit To Block Potential AT&T, Time Warner Deal Closing arguments in the Department of Justice's lawsuit to block AT&T from buying Time Warner were heard Monday. The trial marks the first time in 40 years the Justice Department has sued to block a merger between companies in different lines of business. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Wall Street Journal telecom reporter Drew FitzGerald.

