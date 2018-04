Businesswoman Lubna Olayan On How She Shattered The Stereotype Of Saudi Women One of the most influential business women in the world is from what might seem like an unlikely place — Saudi Arabia. She sat down for a rare interview to discuss what she's done to get more Saudi women into the work force.

