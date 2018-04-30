IAAF Creates Rule To Ban Women With Naturally High Testosterone Levels From Competition
Last week, the International Association of Athletics Federations issued a new rule that bans women with naturally high testosterone levels from competing unless they medically reduce their testosterone levels. NPR's Audie Cornish talks about the new rule with bioethicist Katrina Karkazis.