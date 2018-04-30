Accessibility links

IAAF Creates Rule To Ban Women With Naturally High Testosterone Levels From Competition Last week, the International Association of Athletics Federations issued a new rule that bans women with naturally high testosterone levels from competing unless they medically reduce their testosterone levels. NPR's Audie Cornish talks about the new rule with bioethicist Katrina Karkazis.
NPR logo IAAF Creates Rule To Ban Women With Naturally High Testosterone Levels From Competition

Sports

IAAF Creates Rule To Ban Women With Naturally High Testosterone Levels From Competition

IAAF Creates Rule To Ban Women With Naturally High Testosterone Levels From Competition

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Last week, the International Association of Athletics Federations issued a new rule that bans women with naturally high testosterone levels from competing unless they medically reduce their testosterone levels. NPR's Audie Cornish talks about the new rule with bioethicist Katrina Karkazis.