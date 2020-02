The Political 'Circus' of 2018 Political strategists Mark McKinnon and Mike Murphy join Sam to talk about the 2018 midterms and Mark's Showtime series 'The Circus,' which he co-hosts. Mike is a Republican who's worked for John McCain, Jeb Bush, and Mitt Romney. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels. Tickets for our May 15 show in Chicago are at wbez.org/events.