Updating The Community Reinvestment Act Is Fraught With Disagreement The 1970s law targets redlining in the banking industry. Regulators want to update the CRA so it reflects the way mobile banking has reshaped the industry. That's proving go be a difficult task.

Updating The Community Reinvestment Act Is Fraught With Disagreement Updating The Community Reinvestment Act Is Fraught With Disagreement Updating The Community Reinvestment Act Is Fraught With Disagreement Audio will be available later today. The 1970s law targets redlining in the banking industry. Regulators want to update the CRA so it reflects the way mobile banking has reshaped the industry. That's proving go be a difficult task. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor