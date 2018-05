Trump Keeps Up Criticism Of 'Caravan Migrants' Who Seek Asylum In The U.S. Nearly 150 Central America migrants are camped out at the entrance to a U.S. border station in Tijuana, Mexico. U.S. officials say they can only take a limited number of asylum applications.

Trump Keeps Up Criticism Of 'Caravan Migrants' Who Seek Asylum In The U.S. Trump Keeps Up Criticism Of 'Caravan Migrants' Who Seek Asylum In The U.S. Trump Keeps Up Criticism Of 'Caravan Migrants' Who Seek Asylum In The U.S. Audio will be available later today. Nearly 150 Central America migrants are camped out at the entrance to a U.S. border station in Tijuana, Mexico. U.S. officials say they can only take a limited number of asylum applications. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor