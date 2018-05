In Gerrymandered Districts, Constituents Likely To Lose Economic Security The researchers believe this is because politicians in gerrymandered districts are less likely to advocate for goods on behalf of their constituents.

In Gerrymandered Districts, Constituents Likely To Lose Economic Security In Gerrymandered Districts, Constituents Likely To Lose Economic Security In Gerrymandered Districts, Constituents Likely To Lose Economic Security Audio will be available later today. The researchers believe this is because politicians in gerrymandered districts are less likely to advocate for goods on behalf of their constituents. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor