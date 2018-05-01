New Watchdog Report Paints Grim Picture Of America's War In Afghanistan NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with John Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, about the latest report on Afghanistan reconstruction. Despite the record amount of coalition munitions dropped, the security situation continues to deteriorate and civilian deaths from coalition munitions are at a record high.

