World's Oldest Spider Dies At 43

Australian scientists have reported that a spider — assumed to be the world's oldest — has died at 43, outliving its nearest rival by 15 years. The arachnid is believed to have survived for so long by sticking to one protected burrow its entire life and expending minimal energy.

We're going to take a moment to remember the long life of a spider. She was 43, thought to have been the world's oldest spider. And her demise didn't have to happen the way it did.

So details - her name was Number 16, and she lived in Australia. She was observed almost her entire life by researchers in a study that began in 1974 when she was just an itsy-bitsy spider. News of her death came in a scientific journal.

CORNISH: Number 16 was a trapdoor spider. They're usually a few centimeters long. They're hairy, and they typically have a life span between five and 20 years.

KELLY: Typically, but this spider could have lived even longer than her 43 years.

CORNISH: Her death was not only unexpected but said to be gruesome. Number 16 died from a parasitic wasp attack.

KELLY: The wasp had gotten into the spider's burrow. A researcher told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that wasps lay eggs on or near spiders. Then the larva eats the spider from the inside out or the outside in.

CORNISH: Yeah, so that's gross.

CORNISH: And there was no way out for poor Number 16. Female trapdoor spiders never leave their burrows. As a result of their sedentary lifestyles, their metabolism is slow. That's part of what researchers were studying - what sustained their extensive lifespans.

KELLY: And so Number 16 leaves behind a legacy of research with her 43 years. She outlived the critter that previously held the title of oldest known spider. That would be a mere 28-year-old Mexican tarantula.

