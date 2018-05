World's Oldest Spider Dies At 43 Australian scientists have reported that a spider — assumed to be the world's oldest — has died at 43, outliving its nearest rival by 15 years. The arachnid is believed to have survived for so long by sticking to one protected burrow its entire life and expending minimal energy.

