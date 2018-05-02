Turkish Soccer Fan Won't Let A Ban Stop Him

A soccer fan in Turkey was banned from his local stadium for a year. So he hired a crane to sit and watch the game from above the stands. Police made him take it down.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Turkish soccer fan apparently loved his team a little too much. The man, named Ali, was ejected from the stadium of his favorite team for some undisclosed misbehavior. Police made him sign a paper saying he would not return. But refusing to miss the game, he hired a crane and watched from over the bleachers. Police finally ordered him down. You can take the fan out of the stadium, but you can't take the stadium far enough away from the fan. It's MORNING EDITION.

