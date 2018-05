States Sue To Keep Emissions Standards NPR's Rachel Martin talks with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra about California and other states' lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to rewrite auto emissions rules.

States Sue To Keep Emissions Standards National States Sue To Keep Emissions Standards States Sue To Keep Emissions Standards Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra about California and other states' lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to rewrite auto emissions rules. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor