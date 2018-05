What The Uproar Over Kanye West Might Reveal About Black Voters Kanye West's noisy flirtation with the Republican Party and President Trump has led to conservatives embracing him and Black people casting him out. Gene Demby of NPR's Code Switch says that the controversy illuminates some important dynamics about black voting and partisanship.

