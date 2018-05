Venezuelan Migrants Face Hardships In Brazil, But Say It's Still Better Than What They Left Venezuela's economic and social meltdown is fueling an exodus. Tens of thousands of people have made their way to Brazil, some to the heart of the Amazon rain forest. Life is very difficult, but despite the hardships Venezuelan migrants say it's still better than back home.

