How Video Game Companies Are Improving The Experience For Visually Impaired People Video games are dominated by action-packed visuals, yet, there are visually impaired people all over the world playing them, ranging from the totally blind to the color blind. Now, gaming companies are working to make games more accessible.

How Video Game Companies Are Improving The Experience For Visually Impaired People National Audio will be available later today.