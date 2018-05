The Thistle & Shamrock: New Sounds

Enlarge this image Betse Ellis/Courtesy of the artist Betse Ellis/Courtesy of the artist

This week Fiona Ritchie handpicks new releases from the musical spring tide that has recently flooded the Thistle offices. Featured are exciting new sounds from "The Musical Nest," a hotbed of learning and creativity on the Islands of Uist in the Outer Hebrides.