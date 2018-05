Trump Repaid $130,000 Given To Stormy Daniels, Giuliana Tells Fox News Donald Trump reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen for the hush money paid to adult movie actress Stormy Daniels. Trump legal adviser Rudolph Guiliani made the comment on Fox News Wednesday night.

